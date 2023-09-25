All hookah bars in Haryana will be shut, announces CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday announced that all the hookah bars in the state will be shut. While speaking at an event - "Drug-Free Haryana" campaign - in Karnal, the CM said his government will make all efforts to make Haryana drug-free. Later DIPR Haryana said one bicycle will be provided by Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) department upon the registry of every house.

"In the fight against drugs, Chief Minister Shri @mlkhattar has announced to ban commercial hookah bars in Haryana. This rule will not apply to "traditional hookah" of Haryanvi culture," read a post published by CMO Haryana on X.

What was Cyclothon event in Haryana?

The CM attended the event marking the conclusion of "Drug-Free Haryana" campaign in Karna. The CM had flagged off the Cyclothon in Sirsa on September 1, marking a crucial step in the fight against drugs in the state. During his address to participants and the public gathered at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Stadium in Sirsa, Khattar expressed his appreciation for the overwhelming public response, surpassing the previous marathon records from 2019.

He stressed the growing concern about drug-related issues in Haryana and praised the Cyclothon Yatra for effectively raising awareness. The Cyclothon commenced on September 1 from Karnal and was scheduled to conclude in Karnal on September 25, spanning across 15 districts in Haryana.

In addition to highlighting the significance of the Cyclothon event, the Chief Minister acknowledged the dual importance of the day, being both the birthday of Prime Minister Sh. Narendra Modi and the celebration of Lord Vishwakarma's birth as National Labour Day. He extended his warm wishes to workers, labourers, artisans, and all those contributing to the nation's progress.

