Thursday, February 08, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Akali Dal likely to rejoin BJP-led NDA ahead of Lok Sabha polls: Sources

Akali Dal likely to rejoin BJP-led NDA ahead of Lok Sabha polls: Sources

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: February 08, 2024 18:46 IST
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal
Image Source : PTI Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal greets people during ‘Punjab Bachao Yatra’ at Attari, in Amritsar district. (File photo)

Lok Sabha elections 2024: The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) may rejoin the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, due in April-May this year, sources said on Thursday.

According to sources, talks are being held between BJP and Akali Dal and a decision on the alliance may be taken soon. 

Reports say that the BJP wants more seats to contest on in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, therefore, the alliance if happends will be based on a new formula.

In another development ahead of the crucial elections, talks are also taking place between BJP and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) Jayant Chaudhary for an alliance in Uttar Pradesh. However, nothing has been finalised now.

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Latest News

Advertisement