Akali Dal likely to rejoin BJP-led NDA ahead of Lok Sabha polls: Sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal greets people during ‘Punjab Bachao Yatra’ at Attari, in Amritsar district. (File photo)

Lok Sabha elections 2024: The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) may rejoin the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, due in April-May this year, sources said on Thursday.

According to sources, talks are being held between BJP and Akali Dal and a decision on the alliance may be taken soon.

Reports say that the BJP wants more seats to contest on in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, therefore, the alliance if happends will be based on a new formula.

In another development ahead of the crucial elections, talks are also taking place between BJP and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) Jayant Chaudhary for an alliance in Uttar Pradesh. However, nothing has been finalised now.