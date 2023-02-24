Follow us on Image Source : ANI Ajnala incident: 'Ours is a peaceful state, law and order under control' says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Ajnala Incident: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on Friday during his meeting with Maharashtra former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray asserted that law and order in the state (Punjab) are under control. Speaking on the Ajnala incident, Mann stressed the capability of Punjab police and alleges that bullets were fired at social bonding in Punjab for 10 years but the people of the state want to live together.

Punjab CM further said that their state is a peaceful one. 'You have wrong info. Law and order in Punjab under control. Punjab Police is capable. Bullets were fired at social bonding in Punjab for 10 yrs. But people want to live together. Ours is a peaceful state.'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann met former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray at his Mumbai residence on Friday.

Kejriwal, who arrived in Mumbai with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and AAP leader Raghav Singh Chadda, echoed that the CM Eknanth Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction has "stolen" the name and election symbol of Uddhav's party.

Speaking to media persons here, he said that the plans to meet the former Maharashtra CM were in pipeline for the last three years. Delhi CM claimed that he did not meet Thackeray due to coronavirus protocols.

Further, he unveiled his plans for the next General elections and added the Opposition parties need to unite in order to fight a battle against the incumbent Bhartiya Janata Party. "Aam Aadmi Party is not just an alternative but the solution. Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann have set the bar for good governance," claimed Kejriwal.

