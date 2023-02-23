Punjab Guv, CM Bhagwant Mann in another 'letter war'. Know why

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

In another 'letter war' between Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Governor Banwarilal Purohit, the latter has objected to CM's language calling it 'unconstitutional and highly derogatory' while seeking permission to call the Budget session of state assembly on March 3.

Punjab Governor Purohit said that he will take a legal advice and only after that will decide on CM Bhagwant Mann's request.

"Since your tweet & letter aren't only patently unconstitutional but also extremely derogatory, I'm compelled to take legal advice. Only after getting legal advice, I'll take decision on your request," Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit wrote to CM Bhagwant Mann over summoning assembly session on March 3.

On February 13, Purohit had questioned the selection of school principals for a foreign trip for a training seminar, saying he has received complaints of "malpractices and illegalities".

However responding to Purohit's letter, CM Bhagwant Mann had said, "Before asking the state government to explain the criteria for sending principals to Singapore, the Governor must explain the qualifications being adopted by the Government of India for appointing a person to this coveted post."

"The people of the state also wants to know what criteria is followed by the Government of India while appointing Governors to various states," Mann had asked.

