Image Source : PTI PM Modi to virtually inaugurate construction of Agra metro project today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the construction of the Agra metro project via videoconferencing today (on Monday). According to an official statement, the inauguration will take place at 11:30 am today. Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be among those attending the event at 15 Battalion PAC parade ground in Agra, the statement said.

The Agra metro project comprises two corridors with a total length of 29.4 km and will connect major tourist attractions like Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Sikandra with railway stations and bus stands.

The project will benefit Agra's population of 26 lakh and also cater to more than 60 lakh tourists who visit the historic city every year.

It will provide an environment-friendly mass rapid transit system to Agra, the statement said.

The estimated cost of the construction of the project is Rs 8,379.62 crore and it will be completed in five years, it said.

Latest India News