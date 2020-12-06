PM Modi to inaugurate construction of Agra Metro Project: Timeline, estimated cost and more

Image Source : PTI/FILE FILE IMAGE

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the construction of the Agra Metro Project on Monday, December 7. He will inaugurate the project at 12 noon via video conferencing, in the presence of Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and other dignitaries. The event will be held at 15 Battalion PAC parade ground in Agra.

A LOOK AT KEY POINTS

The Agra Metro project comprises 2 corridors with a total length of 29.4 km. It connects major tourist attractions like Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Sikandra with railway stations and bus stands. The project will benefit the 26 lakh population of the city of Agra. The project will also cater to more than 60 lakh tourists who visit Agra every year. It will provide an environment-friendly Mass Rapid Transit System to the historic city of Agra. The estimated cost of the project will be Rs 8,379.62 crore. The Agra Metro Project will be completed in 5 years. Earlier, on 8th March 2019, Prime Minister inaugurated the Agra Metro project along with the commencement of commercial operations of Lucknow Metro on the entire 23 km long North-South corridor from ‘CCS Airport to Munshipulia’.

READ MORE: PM Modi to inaugurate construction of Agra Metro Project on Dec 7

Latest India News