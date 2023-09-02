Amit Shah, Mallikarjun Kharge, Yogi congratulate ISRO on Aditya L-1 successful launch: 'Nation proud'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Aditya L-1 successful launch: Amit Shah, Mallikarjun Kharge, Yogi Adityanath congratulate ISRO

The Indian Space Research Organisation on Saturday launched the Aditya-L1, eyeing history again after its successful lunar expedition, Chandrayaan-3, a few days ago.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the nation is proud and delighted over the successful launch of the Aditya-L1, India's first solar mission, and hailed the scientists associated with it. "Time and again our scientists have proved their might and brilliance. The nation is proud and delighted over the successful launch of Aditya L1, India's first solar mission," Shah wrote on 'X', formerly Twitter. "Kudos to the team @isro for this unparalleled accomplishment. It is a giant stride towards fulfilling PM @narendramodi Ji's vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat in the space sector, during the Amrit Kaal," he said.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge also congratulated ISRO on successful event. "After the glorious successes of Chandrayaan Missions (First- 2008, Second -2019 and Third - 2023) and the Mangalyaan Mission (2013), our path towards placing a satellite to study the sun became a bit more secure," he said.

"Along with the moon, now the sun will also witness the power of 'self-reliant India'," said UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

Latest India News