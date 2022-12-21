'Need not panic given our excellent vaccination coverage': Adar Poonawala on rising Covid cases in China

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Adar Poonawala's SII produces the Covishield - one of the first Covid vaccines in world.

Spike in Covid cases Vaccine manufacturer Adar Poonawala on Wednesday reinforcing his trust on Centre and the vaccine coverage urged people not to panic over rising Covid cases in China. There have been a sudden spurt of Covid cases in Japan, the United States of America, Republic of Korea, Brazil and China. The Centre also reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the country in view of the same.

"The news of rising COVID cases coming out of China is concerning, we need not panic given our excellent vaccination coverage and track record. We must continue to trust and follow the guidelines set by the Government of India and @MoHFW_INDIA," the SII boss tweeted.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the country in view of a sudden spurt in cases in some parts of the world, and directed officials to be alert and strengthen surveillance. "In view of the rising cases of Covid19 in some countries, reviewed the situation with experts and officials today. COVID is not over yet. I have directed all concerned to be alert and strengthen surveillance. We are prepared to manage any situation," Mandaviya said in a tweet.

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday urged all states and Union territories to ramp up the whole genome sequencing of positive samples of Covid to keep track of emerging variants.

The secretaries of health, department of pharmaceuticals, department of biotechnology, Ayush, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Rajiv Bahl, Member (Health) of NITI Aayog Dr V K Paul and National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) Chairman Dr N K Arora attended the meeting among other officials.

