Aap Ki Adalat: Sadhvi Ritambhara to face tough questions from Rajat Sharma this Saturday at 10 pm

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Firebrand Ram Janmbhoomi movement leader Sadhvi Ritambhara to appear in Aap Ki Adalat

Aap Ki Adalat: Sadhvi Ritambhara, a firebrand Ram Janmbhoomi movement leader, will face India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma's questions in his popular show Aap Ki Adalat, to be aired at 10 pm on January 20, 2024 (Saturday). During the interview, she spoke on various issues related to the Ram Mandir, its movement, the upcoming 'Pran Pratistha' of the grand Ram Temple which will be held on January 22, Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's controversial statement on eradicating Sanatan Dharam among other issues. Sadhvi Ritambhara last appeared on Aap Ki Adalat on December 8, 2018.

When Aap Ki Adalat returned after COVID restrictions

Due to the COVID pandemic spread across the world, new episodes of Aap Ki Adalat could not be shot for 2 years and only old episodes were being telecast. But now, the telecast of new episodes of the popular show has started from January 7 last year. Like before, viewers can watch it every Saturday at 10 pm on India TV. The first guest of the new season was the country's well-known industrialist Gautam Adani. After him, several other guests including Sunny Deol, Badshah, among others have been present in the witness box of Aap Ki Adalat and answered the questions of India TV Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma.

Aap Ki Adalat and its achievement

Nearly 200 well-known personalities have registered their presence in the popular news television show, Aap Ki Adalat. Talking about digital platforms, the videos of Aap Ki Adalat have been viewed more than 172 crore times, which is a record in itself. Not only this, more than 1100 episodes of this show have appeared on TV, and it is included in the world's most-watched news show on YouTube. Aap Ki Adalat has been the only platform where Bollywood superstars Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have been seen together.