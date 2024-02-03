Aap Ki Adalat: 'Opposition should improve their strike rate in LS polls 2024', says Prashant Kishor

Follow us on Image Source : AAP KI ADALAT, PRASHANT KISHOR, PRASHANT Aap Ki Adalat, Prashant Kishor, Prashant Kishor IN AAP KI ADALAT, Aap Ki Adalat, Opposition, Opposition should improve strike rate, Lok Sabha polls 2024, rajat sharma, latest updates, PrashantKishorInAapKiAdalat, Bihar, Aap Ki Adalat, India TV, Bihar Politics

Aap Ki Adalat: Election strategist-turned-political activist Prashant Kishor has predicted a massive edge of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA in the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Replying to questions in Rajat Sharma's iconic show 'Aap Ki Adalat', Prashant Kishor said, "There are already 300 Lok Sabha seats where there is one candidate from the Opposition against BJP. They (Opposition) should improve their strike rate."

Explaining his assessment, Kishor said, "All this talk about one-to-one fight is irrelevant. There are already 300 Lok Sabha seats where there is one candidate from the opposition against BJP. They (Opposition) should improve their strike rate. In states like Gujarat, Rajasthan, MP, and Chhattisgarh, BJP is in direct fight against Congress for nearly 250 seats.

In 100 other seats, regional parties like Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party, RJD, NCP are in direct fight against BJP. In all these 350 seats, the strike rate of Opposition is in single digit. It does not matter if you field one candidate or two. If you focus on 350 seats and win 125 to 150 seats, they (Opposition) can show BJP the way out."

Strength of PM Modi:

When asked about the strength of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Lok Sabha elections, the political strategist outlined four reasons-

Hindutva ideology that has spread among voters PM Modi projecting India as a big power and his stress on 'new nationalism' Direct delivery model for beneficiaries like jandhan, toilets, LPG gas, drinking water, farmers Organisational muscle and financial strength

He said, "Let them (Opposition) concentrate on three out of the four points. You have to counter Hindutva, you have to bring a better narrative than nationalism, you have to bring a better model than this beneficiaries model, and if you cannot match BJP's electoral muscle, you have to make something better in comparison."

