Aap Ki Adalat: What Ghulam Nabi Azad said on Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joining politics so late

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Ghulam Nabi Azad on Aap Ki Adalat

Democratic Progressive Azad Party chief Ghulam Nabi Azad revealed that it was the family's decision to not bring Priyanka Gandhi Vadra into decision. However, the Gandhi family understood the importance of her joining politics following which she entered the political forum. Showcasing his soft side for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Azad who appeared on Rajat Sharma's iconic show 'Aap Ki Adalat' reserved his caustic remarks about Rahul Gandhi, but spared Sonia Gandhi and her daughter.

MORE VIDEOS on AAP KI ADALAT

Excerpts:

Rajat Sharma: She came to politics later, but keeps a low profile?

Azad: Yeah, I think they thought since one cannot row the boat alone, let two persons row.



Rajat Sharma: But Priyanka always had the desire to join politics?

Azad: Bilkul.

Rajat Sharma: And Rahul had no interest?

Azad: I don't know till he became MP. As far as Priyanka is concerned, I can tell, when Rajiv Ji was Prime Minister, I was the general secretary, and sometimes our meetings went on till 2 am, He is used to going inside and bringing what was left for dinner. I said they might be sleeping inside, He said, no, the daughter is waiting. Daughters always wait, like my daughter. There's nothing wrong with it. ...She used to stay awake till 2 am and used to peep in to see whether we were still working. So, I saw this aptitude in her.



Rajat Sharma: Now, since Sonia Ji's health is not well, she may not contest from Rae Bareli and Priyanka may contest?

Azad: That's their family affair. I have nothing to say.

Rajat Sharma: You know their family very well?

Azad: Look, I am speaking about politics, not about their home. I will never speak about their family matters ever.

Rajat Sharma; There is one other family member, Robert Vadra.

Azad: No, I will not talk about him.

Rajat Sharma: No, he (Robert) said, he wants to join politics because he has done much service for the public and would perform very well?

Azad: Look, There are lakhs of people in politics. In our elected panchayati raj, there are 10 to 20 lakh people, including ladies. There are thousands elected at block, district, MLA level. That is also politics.

Also Read: Aap Ki Adalat: Why did Sonia Gandhi decline to become PM in 2004, Ghulam Nabi Azad reveals

Watch video here:

Latest India News