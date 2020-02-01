Kejriwal in Aap Ki Adalat: We have no role in the delay of Nirbhaya convicts' hanging

Image Source : INDIA TV Arvind Kejriwal on Aap Ki Adalat

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal refuted allegations that his government is responsible for delay in Nirbhaya gangrape convicts' hanging.

"We have no role to play," Kejriwal clarified.

He said that convicts' lawyers were misusing legal procedures by filing mercy petitions one-by-one.

"The convicts are using delaying tactics. They are filing mercy petitions one by one instead of filing all at once," he said indicating that these are delaying tactics.

Indicating that it was unfortunate that Nirbhaya's father pinned the blame for delay on his government, Kejriwal said that it would have been good if such blame was not pinned on him.

"What is a solution to such a problem?" asked Rajat Sharma.

"We will have to re-look at rules and procedure," Arvind Kejriwal said.

"What happened with Nirbhaya in 2012 was a horrific crime," he said,"I myself want the convicts to hang. Millions across the country feel the same"

