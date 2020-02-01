All parties have joined hands to defeat AAP in Delhi polls, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in 'Aap Ki Adalat'

Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Aap Ki Adalat with Rajat Sharma, Editor-And-Chief and Chairman, India TV

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal has alleged that all the major political parties, including BJP, Congress, RJD, JD(U) and LJP, "seemed to have joined hands to defeat Aam Aadmi Party in the forthcoming Delhi assembly elections".

Replying to questions from Rajat Sharma in his India TV show 'Aap Ki Adalat', Kejriwal said: " An interesting thing has come up in Delhi politics this time. So many parties from across India have come here (to contest polls). Earlier, there were only three major parties - BJP, Congress and AAP. This time, all parties have joined hands, BJP, Congress, LJP, RJD, JDU,..and there only aim is to defeat Kejriwal. "

"When I say I am making good schools, they say, Kejriwal ko harao, When I say I am making good hospitals, they say, Kejriwal ko harao. Their only aim is to defeat Kejriwal. but Kejriwal can be defeated only by the people, because they carry real power."

When Rajat Sharma pointed out that he had gone to Kolkata last year to join hands with Mamata Banerjee, Sharad Pawar and other opposition leaders before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Kejriwal smilingly replied: "Yes, the people defeated us. In a democracy, the people is supreme." BJP had made a clean sweep of all seven Lok Sabha seats in last year's Lok Sabha elections.

Kejriwal rubbished Home Minister Amit Shah's charge that the language of Delhi CM and some other opposition leaders was the same as that of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"He (Amit Shah) says whatever comes to his mind (Kuch bhi bol dete hain). He is bringing in Imran Khan and Pakistan, because nothing else is working for BJP in Delhi elections right now. They do not have any big issue. "

On Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhary's tweet asking people of India to defeat Modi in Delhi elections, Kejriwal replied: " I strongly replied to his tweet . I said Modiji is our Prime Minister, he is my PM. Our elections are our internal matter. Their country is infamous for encouraging terrorism across the world. We do not need their advice. They must stop interfering in our internal affairs."

" Today Amit Shah Ji may say anything about me, I can say anything about him, but Pakistan must not come in between. We are political rivals, not enemies. When the issue of Pakistan comes, all of us are united, but for Pakistanis to say that this man should win, this man should not, this is unacceptable."

On Sharjeel Imam's arrest on sedition charge, the Delhi chief minister claimed that had Delhi Police been under his government, Sharjeel could have been caught within two hours instead of 48 hours. "I had already said, arrest him, give him the most severe punishment. "

On BJP's charge that Okhla AAP MLA Amantullah Khan had shared the stage with Sharjeel Imam, Kejriwal said: "In fact, Amantullah was trying to prevent Sharjeel from speaking." When it was pointed out that Amanatullah had himself given provocative speeches, Kejriwal replied: "If he has done anything wrong, arrest him, who is stopping the police? The FIR filed by police does not mention Amanatullah's name."

In an emotional reply, Kejriwal said he and his parents were personally hurt when Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and BJP MP Parvesh Verma called him a "terrorist".

"My parents were watching TV in which these leaders were labelling me as a terrorist. Do I look like a terrorist? I arranged good education for every child in Delhi, provided medical treatment to all patients in Delhi, I arranged free pilgrimage to nearly 40 thousand aged citizens from Delhi, my government gave Rs 1 crore each to families of those jawans killed on the border, does any terrorist do such things?

"My parents were very much hurt that day. I spent my entire life working for Delhi and my people. I left my job as Income Tax commissioner, where I could have earned crores of rupees, I sat on fast for 15 days twice during Anna agitation though I was a diabetic who requires insulin regularly. Let the people of Delhi decide: Am I their son or am I a terrorist?"

On the Shaheen Bagh protest, Kejriwal said: "Kejriwal stands with anybody who speaks for national unity, integrity and brotherhood. I have seen women in Shaheen Bagh appealing to Home Minister Amit Shah Ji to come and talk to them. If the Home Minister of India is unable to open up a road, what is the use of becoming a minister?"

The Delhi chief minister claimed that there has been 25 per cent reduction in the capital's air pollution. "The biggest reason in drop in air pollution is because of round-the-clock power supply. Nearly six lakh diesel generators have now become redundant. I want to give Centre its due credit. The Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressway have caused 40 to 50 thousand trucks to bypass Delhi every day. We planted trees in an additional 11,000 acres land. We will be taking more steps soon."

