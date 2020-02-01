Kejriwal in Aap Ki Adalat: BJP is presenting false data, we have fulfilled promises

Image Source : INDIA TV Arvind Kejriwal on Aap Ki Adalat

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal attacked Bharatiya Janata Party for presenting "false" data and spreading what he said, were "lies" about his government's performance in Delhi. He was in the witness box in Aap Ki Adalat, the iconic show anchored by Rajat Sharma, Editor-In-Chief and Chairman of India TV.

Saying unequivocally that his government fulfilled promises made to citizens in Delhi, Kejriwal enlisted the achievements of his government.

"We are providing free electricity. Water is at a discounted rate," he said adding that his government has been able to improve the condition of public schools in Delhi.

He lashed out at BJP president Amit Shah saying that BJP does not have any issue left to criticise his government as its performance has been exemplary.

"It is because of this they are mentioning Pakistan and Imran Khan and claiming that I speak their language," said Kejriwal.

He accused BJP of spreading falsehoods, saying that the so-called 'surveys' initiated by Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi MPs did not reflect the truth as they 'selectively visited those areas of Delhi where the quality of public services was poor. The BJP then, said Kejriwal, tried creating a picture that public services were sub-par everywhere in Delhi.

He conceded that a lot of work remains to be done but said that more progress will be made 'in a year's time'.

