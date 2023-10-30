Monday, October 30, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, October 30, 2023

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, October 30, 2023

​India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: October 30, 2023 21:49 IST
Aaj Ki Baat, Maratha reservation agitation, Manish Sisodia bail plea
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Heavy clashes as Israeli tanks reach Gaza city outskirts, Israeli jets bomb Hamas positions
  • Maratha reservation agitation takes violent turn, NCP MLA’s house set on fire, Supriya Sule demands Devendra Fadnavis’ resignation
  • Supreme Court rejects Manish Sisodia’s bail plea, says, transfer of Rs 338 crore in liquor scam established

India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. 

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.

 

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related India News

Latest News