Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, October 30, 2023

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Heavy clashes as Israeli tanks reach Gaza city outskirts, Israeli jets bomb Hamas positions

Maratha reservation agitation takes violent turn, NCP MLA’s house set on fire, Supriya Sule demands Devendra Fadnavis’ resignation

Supreme Court rejects Manish Sisodia’s bail plea, says, transfer of Rs 338 crore in liquor scam established

India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.

Latest India News