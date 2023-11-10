Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023
     
Live tv
Published on: November 10, 2023 23:31 IST
Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi says, he suspects CM Nitish Kumar's food is being poisoned, Bihar BJP leaders demand probe
  • UP government plans to set new world record of lighting 24 lakh ‘diyas’ in Ayodhya
  • Income Tax department seizes more than Rs 1.37 crore cash from lockers at Ganpati Plaza in Jaipur

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. 

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.

