Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 18, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

BJP and JD-U finalise Bihar seat sharing with allies, BJP to finalize UP tickets by tonight, tussle between Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar delays seat sharing in Maharashtra

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi issues clarification, after PM Narendra Modi hits out at him for his ‘Shakti’ remark

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal again skips ED summons in money laundering case linked to Delhi Jal Board

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.