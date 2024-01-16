Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 16, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- 7-day rituals for Pran Pratistha ceremony of Lord Ram’s idol in Ayodhya temple begins, Trustee Anil Mishra performs rituals as ‘Yajmaan’
- PM Narendra Modi offers special prayers at Veerbhadra temple in Lepakshi, Andhra Pradesh
- Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut and Congress leader Digvijaya Singh’s lies about Ram temple location nailed by Sadhvi Rithambhara and AltNews fact-checker Mohd. Zubair
