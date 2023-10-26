Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, October 26, 2023

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma

ED raids premises linked to Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Dotasra , CM Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot summoned, Congress cries foul

ED raids homes of West Bengal minister Jyotipriyo Mallick and his former PA in multi-crore ration distribution scam, CM Mamata Banerjee says, "BJP is playing dirty game"

MP Congress chief Kamal Nath files nomination from Chhindwara

