Friday, October 27, 2023
     
Live tv
  Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, October 26, 2023

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, October 26, 2023

​India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

Updated on: October 27, 2023 21:05 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • ED raids premises linked to Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Dotasra , CM Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot summoned, Congress cries foul

  • ED raids homes of West Bengal minister Jyotipriyo Mallick and his former PA in multi-crore ration distribution scam, CM Mamata Banerjee says, "BJP is playing dirty game"

  • MP Congress chief Kamal Nath files nomination from Chhindwara

India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. 

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.

Latest News