5-yr-old boy crushed to death after getting stuck in lift door in Dharavi

A five-year-old boy was crushed to death in his building’s lift in Dharavi on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Huzaifa Sarfaraz Shaikh. According to the police, the incident took place in the Cozy housing society at Cross Road in Dharavi at 12:43 pm. Huzaifa boarded the lift with his younger and elder sister from the ground floor to go to his fourthfloor apartment.

When the lift reached the fourth floor, the sisters got out before him. As Huzaifa was closing the inner metal sliding door, the outer wooden door closed on him trapping him in the gap in between.

Even as he was knocking on the wooden door for help, the lift got called to an upper floor and the boy got crushed between the walls.

Shaikh’s body was found in the lift shaft and locals informed his father Sarfaraz, a tailor by profession. Shaikh was rushed to the Sion hospital where he was declared dead.

Shahunagar police have registered an accidental death case and have taken CCTV footage of the floors to find out what caused the incident.

