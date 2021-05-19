Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. 139 inmates in Gopalganj jail infected with COVID.

There may be a slight decline in Covid-19 cases reported in Bihar but as many as 139 prisoners have tested positive for the infection at Gopalganj jail.

Gopalganj jail Superintendent Amit Kumar said 86 prisoners were confirmed to have tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday while on Tuesday, another 53 inmates were reported to be infected. He said all Covid-positive prisoners have been shifted to isolation wards in the jail premises and their treatment is underway.

At present, 932 prisoners are lodged in Gopalganj jail.

The jail superintendent informed that if there is a need to send a prisoner to the hospital he will be sent to the Covid centre located in the district education training centre in Thawe block.

He said vaccination has also been started to protect the prisoners from the infection.

The first vaccine dose has been given to 480 prisoners which include 452 male and 28 females.

