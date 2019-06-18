No proposal so far from Delhi govt to construct houses under PMAY (U): Housing Ministry

Image Source : PTI Representational image

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry Tuesday alleged that the AAP government has not sent any proposal under the Centre's Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) to construct houses in Delhi.

Responding to the ministry's accusation, a Delhi government spokesperson said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) dispensation has its own housing scheme - Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana - and a survey for the same is currently underway.

The development may become another flashpoint between the Arvind Kejriwal dispensation and the BJP-led central government.

The ministry is mandated to implement PMAY (U), a flagship program of the Modi government. The ministry provides financial assistance to those constructing houses under the Mission.

"In Union Territory of Delhi, the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has been given the responsibility to conduct a survey to assess the demand of houses in the city.

"But, the Delhi government has so far not sent any proposal under PMAY (U) to the Union government for any central contribution for the approval," the ministry said in a statement in Hindi.

It stated that interested applicants can approach the offices of the DUSIB and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) so that the Delhi government could approve the same and forward it to the central government, resulting in benefits to the citizens of Delhi.