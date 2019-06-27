Thursday, June 27, 2019
     
  4. No free Metro rides plan for women received: Puri

The central government on Thursday said it had not received any proposal for free rides for women in Delhi Metro trains from the Delhi government for approval.  

New Delhi Published on: June 27, 2019 17:34 IST
In a written reply to All India Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri in the Lok Sabha said the Union government had not received any such proposal.

However, the Delhi government said it was committed to provide free Metro rides to women.

"On our request, the Delhi Metro has submitted its proposal. In principle, the proposal is agreeable to us. However, Delhi government is studying its details. I repeat, as announced, the Delhi government is committed to provide free metro rides to women," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

