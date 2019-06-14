Free rides for women has a high risk of misuse: DMRC

Image Source : PTI Representational image

DMRC has revealed that the implementation of separate token policy as well as special smart card will required 90 crore and 126 crore respectively. It said both the schemes can be highly misused.

The DMRC has drafted a special smart card "stopgap" schemen under which the new smart cards will come with pre-charged money and will be linked to the user.

According to an Indian Express report, DMRC has estimated that the scheme will take six months to implement.

The metro has warned that the scheme has higher risk of misuse by ineligible commuters since the current system does not differentiate between the different types of commuters.

DMRC has realised that the scheme will require large scale of manual vending of tokens. This means, they will have to reverse their entire policy.

The DMRC has also revealed how the Delhi Government will pay the subsidy amount of Rs. 1,566 crore.

The DMRC proposal states, " DMRC, therefore, will have serious financial risk in case this payment is stopped fully or partially at a future date. This is particularly very critical for survival of DMRC, as it has an obligation to pay back huge debt, approx 32,000 crore… This is also critical in view of continuous pressure on DMRC to keep the fare low while input cost, electricity charges, manpower cost and maintenance cost is increasing day by day. Therefore, before implementing the scheme, DMRC will like a firm and reliable arrangement of regular cash flow."

Though Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Gave assurance that the payment will not be stopped.

