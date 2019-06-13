Good News! New metro line to link DMRC's Botanical Garden with Noida Metro Aqua Line

Image Source : PTI Noida Metro

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) and Greater Noida Authority are planning to build a new metro line, connecting it with existing Botanical Garden station of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) network, say media reports.

This development comes months after the Noida Metro Aqua Line was constructed.

The Noida Aqua Line, however, has no direct connection with any station on the Delhi Metro, following which commuters travelling from Greater Noida have had to face several difficulties.

If the NMRC and Noida Authority succeed in building the new metro line connecting it with Botanical Garden, the commuters will not have to take buses to reach their destination.

“Those coming from Greater Noida areas are still using buses to reach Botanical Garden and take the metro from there towards Delhi. Most Aqua Line users are those travelling between Noida and Greater Noida. This is why the need was felt to start this new line to cater to Greater Noida and Delhi connectivity,” TOI quoted PD Upadhyay, Executive Director, NMRC, as saying.

According to the report, the Greater Noida Authority has approved a new metro line that will be connecting Noida Sector 142 to Botanical Garden Metro Station. It might include 10 new metro stations and is likely to witness approximately 1 lakh commuters by 2021.

The new Metro line is expected to have a cost of Rs 2,798 crore.

Botanical Garden, Sector 93, Sector 91, Sector 94, Sector 98, Sector 97, Sector 142, Sector 125, Sector 126, Sector 136, Sector 127 and Sector 142 could be the new stations on the new metro line, the TOI report added.

Also Read: Soon complain online against sexual harassment in Noida