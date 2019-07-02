Tuesday, July 02, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Maximum temperatures hover above normal in Punjab, Haryana

Maximum temperatures hover above normal in Punjab, Haryana

Among other places in Haryana, Ambala, Bhiwani and Hisar recorded their respective maximums at 39.4, 40.8 and 38.8 degrees Celsius, up to four notches above normal, the metrological department said.

PTI PTI
Chandigarh Published on: July 02, 2019 19:27 IST
Maximum temperatures hover above normal in Punjab, Haryana 
Image Source : AP

Maximum temperatures hover above normal in Punjab, Haryana 

Maximum temperatures remained above normal in most parts of Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday, with Chandigarh recording a high of 39.6 degrees Celsius, four degrees above normal.

Among other places in Haryana, Ambala, Bhiwani and Hisar recorded their respective maximums at 39.4, 40.8 and 38.8 degrees Celsius, up to four notches above normal, the metrological department said.

Related Stories

Maximum temperatures in Karnal and Narnaul rose to 38 and 39.5 degrees Celsius respectively.

In Punjab, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala recorded their respective maximums at 39.1, 39 and 40.2 degrees Celsius.

According to the Met department, light to moderate rains are likely at isolated places of Punjab and Haryana till Thursday.

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryBharti Airtel, Bharti Enterprises infuse Rs 325 crore in payments bank Next StoryMicro plastic in packaged water within safe limits: Rajya Sabha  