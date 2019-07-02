Image Source : AP Maximum temperatures hover above normal in Punjab, Haryana

Maximum temperatures remained above normal in most parts of Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday, with Chandigarh recording a high of 39.6 degrees Celsius, four degrees above normal.

Among other places in Haryana, Ambala, Bhiwani and Hisar recorded their respective maximums at 39.4, 40.8 and 38.8 degrees Celsius, up to four notches above normal, the metrological department said.

Maximum temperatures in Karnal and Narnaul rose to 38 and 39.5 degrees Celsius respectively.

In Punjab, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala recorded their respective maximums at 39.1, 39 and 40.2 degrees Celsius.

According to the Met department, light to moderate rains are likely at isolated places of Punjab and Haryana till Thursday.