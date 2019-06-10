Has Pakistan shut terror camps in PoK fearing more Balakots? Indian Army Chief responds

Reports on Monday claimed that Pakistan has shut down terror camps on its soil fearing more Balakot-like airstrikes by India. But has it really?

It is true that Pakistan has been under intense pressure from the international community having been exposed multiple times for financing, providing safe haven to terror masterminds. Dossiers too have been shared by India on global platforms, giving evidence of terror camps backed by the Pakistan Army in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Reacting on the reports, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Monday said that there was no way to verify whether Pakistan has closed down terrorist camps or not. "We will continue to maintain strict vigil along our borders," he said.

According to reports, some of the camps being run by the Lashkar-e-Taiba have been shut down in the Kotli and Nikial area in the region opposite Sunderbani and Rajouri. Reports also claimed terror camps run by the Jaish-e-Mohammed were shut in the Pala and Bagh area along with the one operated by Hizbul Mujahideen in Kotli.

The pre-dawn airstrike was carried out by the Indian Air Force on February 26, days after the Pulwama terror attack which killed 40 CRPF personnel.

