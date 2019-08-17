Appalling figures: 200 birds in Delhi die, 550 injured as Chinese 'manjha' rips through

A bird, hit by Chinese manjha, being treated at a Delhi hospital

While we celebrated "Independence" Day on Thursday, several had their wings cut in Delhi. Many cases of bird deaths were reported from the national capital, courtesy Chinese manjha. As many as 200 birds died while 550 suffered injuries after the glass-coated manjha ripped through them, raising serious and unaddressed concerns. We no more can turn a blind eye to this alarming issue.

Scores of these birds were brought for treatment at Charity Birds Hospital in Chandni Chowk. These included pigeons, parrots, myna, eagle and more. The cases were reported between August 13 and August 15.

At least 60 birds were killed by the Chinese manjha on August 15 alone.

The Delhi government had banned the use of Chinese manjha in 2017, but to no success. According to a Delhi government’s notification, officials from the revenue department, forest department, Delhi Police and civic bodies would implement the ban, the chairman and member secretary of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee and sub-divisional magistrates are authorized to file complaints on the basis of reports filed by officers of the revenue department, police and civic bodies.

Meanwhile, a civil engineer died after his throat was slit by manjha in Paschim Vihar while he was going to a relative's place. After celebrating Raksha Bandhan on Thursday, Manav Sharma and his two younger sisters were en route to Hari Nagar on his scooter to meet their aunt. When he was travelling on the Paschim Vihar flyover, a Chinese manjha from a kite got entangled around Sharma's neck and slit his throat badly. The cut was so deep that his windpipe was slashed and he fell before he could halt the scooter. Sharma was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. His two sisters escaped unhurt.