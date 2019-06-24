Ayodhya to be painted yellow for 'Deepotsav'

Ayodhya

In 2011, the then Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati had gotten Lucknows city centre, Hazratganj, painted pink. In 2019, the incumbent Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is getting Ayodhya painted pale yellow which is just two shades away from saffron.

Ayodhya will make everyone turn 'yellow' with envy when it readies for ‘Deepotsav' on Diwali this year.

The Ayodhya district administration has announced that it will paint all walls facing the main thoroughfare starting from the Sri Ram hospital to Naya Ghat, the route Diwali procession takes for ‘Deepotsav', in yellow.

"The decision of painting all buildings in one colour was taken by the Chief Minister. So, it was decided to paint Ayodhya in one colour to give it a beautiful look. The colour will not be ‘bhagwa' (saffron) but pale yellow," said Faizabad Divisional Commissioner, Manoj Misra.

It is noteworthy that Sufi saints wear pale yellow robes and headgear.

Sarfaraz Warsi, a caretaker at the Dewa Sharif Dargah which is a prominent Sufi shrine, said: "Ayodhya is known as the land of Lord Ram, but it also has great history of Sufi saints who spread the message of peace and brotherhood. This decision of painting Ayodhya in yellow colour will be a great example of the Ganga-Jamuni culture."

The Swarg Dwar temple in Ayodhya was painted pale yellow last year. Misra added that in the ‘Deepotsav' celebrations this year, the King of Thailand, Maha Vajiralongkorn would be the chief guest.