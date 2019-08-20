ALERT: ISI agent, three others enter India to carry out terror acts; high alert across country

ALERT: ISI agent, three others enter India to carry out terror acts

ALERT! A group of four, including a ISI agent, has entered India and is planning to carry out terrorist activities. A countrywide alert has been sounded.

According to a letter issued by Sirohi Superintendent of Police (SP) in Rajasthan, Kalyanmal Meena, four people along with a ISI agent entered India on Afghanistani group passports due to which a high alert has been sounded in the country including Rajasthan and Gujarat border.

The letter has been sent out to all police stations in the district.

Police have been instructed to conduct strict checking in crowded areas such as hotels and bus stations to avoid any untoward incident.

Police have also been instructed to put up checkpoints in specific areas and keep an eye on the vehicles and also interrogate the suspects.

