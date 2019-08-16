HIGH ALERT in Valley over possible terror attacks by Pakistan; Army, Air Force on standby

Image Source : PTI High alert sounded in Kashmir Valley over possible terror attacks by Pakistan

Forces in Jammu and Kashmir were put on high alert Friday after the authorities received inputs about possible attacks in the Valley. According to the official sources, Pakistan-backed terrorist groups are attempting to carry attacks in Kashmir Valley.

The alert was sounded in wake of prevailing tensions between India and Pakistan, post the abrogation of Article 370 by the Central government.

According to the inputs received, terror groups by Pakistan are likely to carry attacks which may lead to disturbances in the Valley.

Article 370 of the Constitution, which was abolished by the Narendra Modi government, gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The government also bifurcated the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Article 370 granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir and allowed it to have its own flag and constitution, among other rights.

The move has spiralled tensions between India and Pakistan, as the Imran Khan-led country on Wednesday decided to downgrade bilateral ties with India.

