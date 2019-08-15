Jammu and Kashmir: 3 Pakistani soldiers killed as India responds to ceasefire violations in Uri, Rajouri

Image Source : PTI Pakistan violates ceasefire in Uri and Rajouri sectors of Jammu and Kashmir

Pakistan Thursday claimed 5 Indian soldiers were killed in ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian Army, however, denied the claims by Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Indian sources said 3 Pakistan Army soldiers were killed in punitive proactive response after the Pakistani Army violated ceasefire in Uri and Rajouri sectors of Jammu and Kashmir.

Ceasefire violation by Pakistan was reported Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch. The firing was reported from KG sector of Nangi Tekri area in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian Army befittingly retaliated the ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops.

Mohammad Muzir Mugal, a local, said: "I was at the flag hoisting ceremony. I heard firing from Pakistan's side when I was returning from the ceremony."

"I just want to tell Prime Minister Narendra Modi that if this kind of violations takes place on the Independence Day, then a proper reply should be given to them," he added.

Chamanlal, another resident of Nangi Tekri area, said: "Pakistan should understand that we are not like the old India that will stay quiet over these violations."

