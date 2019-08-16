Limited restrictions in 5 districts, preventive detentions being reviewed: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secy

Image Source : ANI Chief Secretary B.V.R. Subrahmanyam

Addressing a press meet in Srinagar, Chief Secretary BVR. Subrahmanyam Friday announced the restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir will be lifted in a phased manner from Friday night. The schools in the Kashmir Valley will reopen post the weekend, while government offices have already begun functioning on Friday, he told the media.

"Preventive detentions are being reviewed and appropriate decisions will be made based on law and order assessments. The government's focus is on the earliest return to normalcy while ensuring that terrorist forces are given no opportunity to wreak havoc as in the past," Subrahmanyam said.

Offices of the Jammu and Kashmir government were functioning normally in the Valley on Friday, while schools will reopen next week, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam said.

Talking of the restrictions placed in Jammu and Kashmir, Subrahmanyam said there has been no loss of life or major injury since restrictions were imposed on August 5, when special status to Jammu and Kashmir was abrogated and the state was bifurcated into two Union Territories.

The chief secretary also said 12 districts in Jammu and Kashmir were functioning normally, while there were limited restrictions in five districts only.

