Home Minister Amit Shah has said that India is now one nation and revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir was in country's best interest. Amit Shah is speaking in a rally in Haryana's Jind. "From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, India is now One Nation," Amit Shah said.

"We have removed the hurdles in Jammu and Kashmir's Vikas (development)," Amit Shah said. "In 70 days, the Modi government did what Congress Party could not do in 70 years," Amit Shah said in an election rally in Jind. Assembly elections in Haryana will be held later this year.

"We are again going to form government in Haryana, with 2/3rd majority," Amit Shah said.

"Article370 was a hurdle in the way of Sardar Patel's dream of one India. The work that Congress Governments couldn't do in 70 years in the greed of vote bank, PM Modi did in 75 days," Amit Shah said.

Earlier, the Supreme Court on Friday said it will wait for sometime before passing any direction on the plea seeking the removal of restrictions on the media in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of abrogation of Article 370 after the Centre said curbs are being lifted gradually.

During the hearing, the Centre told the apex court that the situation is improving in Jammu and Kashmir and the curbs are being lifted gradually.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and justices S A Bobde and S A Najeer said, "We would like to give little time. We have read in the newspaper today that landline and broadband connections are being restored gradually. Therefore, we will take up the petition with other connected matters. We also got a call today from CJ of J-K HC."

