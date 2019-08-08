70 terrorists, separatists flown from Kashmir to Agra

A plane carrying 70 terrorists and hardcore pro-Pakistan separatists from Kashmir landed at the Kheria airport in Agra on Thursday from where they were shifted under heavy security to the central jail.

The terrorists and separatists were shifted in a special plane provided by the Indian Air Force, ANI quoted sources as saying.

According to IANS, the route to the jail was secured with heavy police deployment. It is learnt that the Kashmiri prisoners have been kept in the jail's high security barrack.

Additional forces, Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and SWOT teams have also been posted outside the jail.

(With Inputs from Agencies)