IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman to be conferred with Vir Chakra on I-Day

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman to be conferred with Vir Chakra on I-Day

Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman will be conferred with the Vir Chakra on the Independence Day.

Vir Chakra is the third-highest Indian gallantry award presented for acts of bravery on the battlefield.

Abhinandan emerged as the national hero following a dogfight between the air forces of India and Pakistan -- in which his MIG-21 was shot down -- in February this year.

The IAF foiled the Pakistani retaliation, and in the ensuing dogfight, Abhinandan Varthaman downed an F-16 fighter jet of the Pakistan Air Force. He was then captured by Islamabad.

Pakistan then released photographs of him in which he was blindfolded and handcuffed. In the subsequently released video, Abhinandan was seen being questioned -- but he did not give in the face of adversity.

Abhinandan was finally released as India built diplomatic pressure on Pakistan, on March 1.