Mizoram Election 2023 Candidate List of Congress

The Congress released the names of its candidates for all 40 assembly seats in Mizoram which will go to polls on November 7. The Congress list included the names of four incumbent legislators. The counting of votes will take place on December 3. The Congress in its manifesto has included the reintroduction of the old pension scheme, LPG cylinders at Rs 750 for poor households and a health insurance cover of Rs 15 lakh per family for cashless treatment at hospitals. COMPLETE COVERAGE OF MIZORAM ELECTIONS 2023
|Constituency No.
|Constituency Name
|Candidate Name
|1
|Hachhek
|Lalrindika Ralte
|2
|Dampa
|3
|Mamit
|4
|Tuirial
|5
|Kolasib
|6
|Serlui
|7
|Tuivawl
|8
|Chalfilh
|9
|Tawi
|10
|Aizawl North-I
|Lalnunmawia Chuaungo
|11
|Aizawl North-II
|12
|Aizawl North-III
|Lal Thanzara
|13
|Aizawl East-I
|Lalsanglura Ralte
|14
|Aizawl East-II
|15
|Aizawl West-I
|16
|Aizawl West-II
|17
|Aizawl West-III
|Lalsawta
|18
|Aizawl South-I
|19
|Aizawl South-II
|Lalmalsawma Nghaka
|20
|Aizawl South-III
|21
|Lengteng
|22
|Tuichang
|23
|Champhai North
|24
|Champhai South
|25
|East Tuipui
|26
|Serchhip
|27
|Tuikum
|28
|Hrangturzo
|29
|South Tuipui
|30
|Lunglei North
|31
|Lunglei East
|32
|Lunglei West
|33
|Lunglei South
|34
|Thorang
|Zodintluanga Ralte
|35
|West Tuipui
|36
|Tuichawng
|37
|Lawngtlai West
|38
|Lawngtlai East
|39
|Saiha
|40
|Palak