Mizoram Election 2023 Candidate List of Congress

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rahul Gandhi in Mizoram

The Congress released the names of its candidates for all 40 assembly seats in Mizoram which will go to polls on November 7. The Congress list included the names of four incumbent legislators. The counting of votes will take place on December 3. The Congress in its manifesto has included the reintroduction of the old pension scheme, LPG cylinders at Rs 750 for poor households and a health insurance cover of Rs 15 lakh per family for cashless treatment at hospitals. COMPLETE COVERAGE OF MIZORAM ELECTIONS 2023

HERE IS THE COMPLETE LIST OF MNF CANDIDATES