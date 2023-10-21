Mizoram Election 2023 Candidate List of Congress

Saturday, October 21, 2023
     
The Congress released the candidates list for Mizoram Assembly Election 2023 and made a slew of promises including making a budgetary provision of Rs 5 crore every year.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Aizawl Updated on: October 21, 2023 11:19 IST
Rahul Gandhi in Mizoram
Image Source : PTI Rahul Gandhi in Mizoram

The Congress released the names of its candidates for all 40 assembly seats in Mizoram which will go to polls on November 7. The Congress list included the names of four incumbent legislators. The counting of votes will take place on December 3. The Congress in its manifesto has included the reintroduction of the old pension scheme, LPG cylinders at Rs 750 for poor households and a health insurance cover of Rs 15 lakh per family for cashless treatment at hospitals.  COMPLETE COVERAGE OF MIZORAM ELECTIONS 2023

HERE IS THE COMPLETE LIST OF MNF CANDIDATES

Constituency No. Constituency Name Candidate Name
1 Hachhek Lalrindika Ralte
2 Dampa  
3 Mamit  
4 Tuirial  
5 Kolasib  
6 Serlui  
7 Tuivawl   
8 Chalfilh  
9 Tawi  
10 Aizawl North-I Lalnunmawia Chuaungo
11 Aizawl North-II  
12 Aizawl North-III Lal Thanzara
13 Aizawl East-I Lalsanglura Ralte
14 Aizawl East-II  
15 Aizawl West-I  
16 Aizawl West-II  
17 Aizawl West-III Lalsawta
18 Aizawl South-I  
19 Aizawl South-II  Lalmalsawma Nghaka
20 Aizawl South-III  
21 Lengteng  
22 Tuichang  
23 Champhai North  
24 Champhai South  
25 East Tuipui  
26 Serchhip  
27 Tuikum  
28 Hrangturzo  
29 South Tuipui  
30 Lunglei North   
31 Lunglei East  
32 Lunglei West  
33 Lunglei South  
34 Thorang Zodintluanga Ralte
35 West Tuipui  
36 Tuichawng  
37 Lawngtlai West  
38 Lawngtlai East  
39 Saiha   
40 Palak  

 

