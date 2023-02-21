UP tourism department deputy director dies after jumping off building in Mumbai

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UP tourism department deputy director Vimlesh Auditya dies after jumping off building in Mumbai

Uttar Pradesh tourism department deputy director Vimlesh Auditya died by suicide after jumping off a building in Mumbai on Tuesday. According to a statement released by Tilak Nagar Police, the officer jumped from the second floor of his residential building on Monday, resulting in his death.

When police asked his wife about his fatal step, she claimed that Auditya was posted in Mumbai for quite a long time but, recently, the department had forced him to join the Lucknow office. Initially, he refused to join the office but, later, he joined the Lucknow-based office.

"My husband was posted in Mumbai for a long time. Recently, the department transferred him to Lucknow. Initially, he had shown reluctance in joining a UP-based office, but later, he agreed to join," his wife told police.

However, she told that her husband was living alone and added he was not enjoying his job. Meanwhile, police have registered a case and an investigation is underway, said police.

