Three railway staffers killed on duty after local train runs over them near Mumbai

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News

In a shocking development, as many as three railway staffers met with a fatal accident near Mumbai as they were run over by a local train while on duty on the tracks. The incident has left authorities and the railway community in shock.

Preliminary reports indicate that the unfortunate event took place in the vicinity of Mumbai. This unfortunate event serves as a stark reminder of the risks faced by railway personnel in the line of duty, highlighting the need for stringent safety measures to prevent such devastating accidents.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

(With PTI inputs)