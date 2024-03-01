Shinde's Sena minister, MLA clash inside Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan, Opposition terms it 'gang-war'

Friday, March 01, 2024
     
Two Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) leaders engaged into a scuffle inside the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan. The reason for the argument is not known as of now but the opposition has demanded an inquiry in the matter.

Shashwat Bhandari New Delhi Updated on: March 01, 2024 14:36 IST
Representational image
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Maharashtra: A clash broke out between two Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) leaders -- one minister in Maharashtra government Dada Bhuse and another Karjat MLA Mahendra Thorve inside the Maharashtra Legislative complex (Vidhan Bhavan).

The matter was raised by the Opposition which slammed the government for destroying the political culture in the state.

According to reports, NCP (Sharad Chandra Pawar) leader Jayant Patil raised the issue of clash between Shiv Sena minister and MLA in the Assembly and asked the matter should be probed.

Jayant Patil further asked that the Assembly should be informed on how much truth is there in the face-off between two Sena (Shinde) leaders.

He further demanded that the matter must be investigated as such kind of a 'gang-war' in the Assembly is a matter of serious concern.

