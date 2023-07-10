'Does not suit political culture of Maharashtra': Gadkari slams Uddhav over his 'taint' remark on Fadnavis

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Gadkari defends Fadnavis

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday slammed Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray over his 'taint' remark saying his statement about Mahrashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is reprehensible.



"Shri Uddhav Thackeray's statement about Shri Devendraji in Nagpur is reprehensible. The level of language should be maintained in politics. They must discuss the development work done when we were in government and the work done by them, but going down to the lowest level and making personal accusations in such a manner does not suit the political culture of Maharashtra," Gadkari tweeted.

Thackeray's "taint" jibe at Fadnavis also triggered Thackeray's posters tearing by BJYM workers.

Addressing BJP workers in Nagpur, the home turf of Fadnavis, Thackeray said the BJP leader was a "taint" on Nagpur as he had aligned with the NCP despite asserting he would never do so.

Playing an old audio clip of Fadnavis stating that he would never join hands with the NCP, Thackeray said the BJP leader's "no means yes".

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha workers raised slogans against Thackeray after tearing his posters near the Nagpur airport.

A local BJP leader said they will stage demonstrations on Tuesday morning in the city against the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader. Gadkari condemned the remarks of Thackeray.

(With PTI inputs)

