Mumbai metro: MMRDA revises train timings on 2A and 7 route from today | Check Details

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has revised the timings of last metro services on Lines 2A and 7. This new timetable will come into effect from today (November 11). The last service on metro rail lines 2A and 7 will be at 11pm instead of the current 10:30pm.

Demand to extend timings

Extending the timings on Metro routes 2A and 7 in Mumbai is seen as a beneficial move for passengers, especially in response to the demand for extended timings on this route. Eknath Shinde, Chairman of MMRDA and Chief Minister of Maharashtra, characterised this extension as a Diwali present for Mumbai Metro commuters.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who is also chairman of MMRDA, said, "There was a demand to extend timings on this route during Diwali, but it has now been decided to extend this time permanently. Mumbai Metro is a sustainable and safe public transport system."

Metro services on Lines 2A and 7

Currently, there are 253 services operating between Gundavli and Andheri West on Metro routes 2A and 7 on weekdays. The services run from 5:55 am to 10:30 pm at intervals ranging from 7.5 to 10.5 minutes. "Due to extended metro timings, the number of services on the metro corridor will increase to 257. After 10 pm, two additional metro trips each will be operated between Dahisar West to Gundavli and between Dahanukarwadi and Andheri West," MMRDA said.

The Mumbai Metro rail lines 2A and 7 have been constructed at an approximate cost of Rs 12,600 crores. Metro line 2A, spanning 18.6 km, links Dahisar East to DN Nagar (yellow line), while Metro line 7, covering 16.5 km, connects Andheri East to Dahisar East (red line).

Daily ridership crosses 2.5 lakh mark

As per the media reports, the ridership on Metro 7 and 2A (Gundavli-Dahisar-Andheri West) exceeded the 2.5 lakh mark for the first time on November 6 since the commissioning of this route. Before this, the average daily ridership on this route was 2.37 lakh.

Phase 1 of metro lines 2A and 7 was inaugurated on April 2, 2022, and Phase 2 was officially flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 19, 2023, establishing Mumbai’s first integrated metro network.

