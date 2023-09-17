Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange, who observed fast for 17 days, hospitalised

Follow us on Image Source : EKNATH SHINDE (X) Manoj Jarange hospitalised

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange was admitted to a hospital here in Maharashtra on Sunday. According to a doctor, Jarange's blood pressure is a bit low but his overall health parameters are normal. Jarange is the activist who recently observed a fast for 17 days seeking OBC quota for Marathas in the Jalna district of Maharashtra.

"Jarange has lost 8-10 kgs of weight during the hunger strike. His blood pressure is a bit low. The Kidney Function test (KFT) was normal on Sunday. Jarange's serum creatinine in KFT was on the higher side earlier when he was on fast," the doctor treating Jarange, aged around 40, told PTI.

Jarange is not in ICU

He said Jarange is not in the ICU and he would be discharged if the results of a few more tests to be conducted on him are normal. Jarange began his hunger strike at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district on August 29. He ended his fast on the 17th day on September 14 after Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde met him and assured that the government was committed to providing quota to Marathas.

Hunger strike in Jalna district

Jarange was on an indefinite hunger strike since August 29 at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district of central Maharashtra, more than 400 kms from Mumbai, demanding reservation in jobs and education under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category for the Maratha community.

"We expect justice only from CM Shinde. If anyone has the ability to take immediate decision, it is in Eknath Shinde," Jarange had said after meeting the CM. "Maratha community should have faith in me. I will not backtrack from demand of reservation. And hence we extend the deadline to 10 more days," the activist added.

After offering juice to the activist, Eknath Shinde said, "I am thankful to Manoj Jarange that he called me here and ended the hunger strike. I have known Manoj for a long time, he is a very good person. I congratulate him from my heart, because it is a lot of work to organise a movement, or to go on a hunger strike and to take it forward." The CM added, "Those responsible at the time of lathi charge were suspended. I have told the police to take the statements of all these people."

