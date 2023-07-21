Maharashtra weather: IMD issues Orange alert in Mumbai, low-lying areas waterlogged amid heavy rains | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). People wade through waterlogged road amid monsoon rains at Andheri in Mumbai

Maharashtra weather : The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Palghar district for tomorrow (July 22).

An orange alert has been issued for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts.

Waterlogging in low-lying areas:

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai today (July 21), inundating low-lying areas and disrupting vehicular traffic in the city and its suburbs. Most parts of the city and suburbs witnessed a heavy spell of rains, which caused waterlogging in some low-lying areas at Andheri, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Chembur and some other places.

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Ltd diverted buses on more than 12 routes due to waterlogging in Sion in the afternoon, an official said.

City areas of Colaba, Marine Lines, Mumbai Central, Byculla, Dadar, Parel, Worli, Bandra, Kurla, Sion, Ghatkopar, Bhandup, Andheri, Mulund, Jogeshwari, Borivali and Dahisar were lashed by intermittent heavy rain or showers.

A Western Railway train crosses above waterlogged subway at Andheri amid monsoon rains in Mumbai

The downpour disrupted traffic movement with massive snarls in the city, suburbs, the two highways touching the city and arterial roads, while the Andheri and Dahisar subways experienced waterlogging for some time.

Due to severe waterlogging at Kalina Kurla Road in Mumbai, vehicles are submerged and many parents have to take their children home from school in waterlogged water amid heavy rainfall.

Subway closed in Mumbai:

Apart from this, motorists and pedestrians were severely inconvenienced as the Andheri subway was closed for traffic due to waterlogging. The railway authorities maintained that trains on the Western, Central and Harbour lines were running normally, while the commuters complained of a delay of up to 10 to 15 minutes in the services.

IMD prediction/alert:

As per India Meteorological Department's weather warning issued at 1 pm, "moderate to intense spells of rain are very likely to occur at isolated places" of Mumbai in the next three to four hours, a civic official said.

However, the city recorded 30 mm average rainfall in 24 hours ending 8:00 am, even as a warning of heavy to very heavy rains was issued for Thursday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) data revealed.

The island city, eastern and western suburbs received an average rainfall of 27.50 mm, 29.90 mm, and 27.49 mm respectively in 24 hours ending at 8:00 am, the civic body's data showed.

Earlier on Friday, the IMD Mumbai predicted "heavy rainfall in the city and suburbs with the possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places" with occasional gusty winds reaching 45-55 kmph, for 24 hours, the official said.

