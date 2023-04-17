Maharashtra: 4 dead, 2 injured after iron shed collapses in Pune; rescue operations underway

Follow us on Maharashtra: Rescue operations are underway.

Maharashtra : At least 4 people were killed and 2 others were injured after an iron shed collapsed in the Ravet Kiwle area in Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad city on Monday.

According to preliminary information, seven to eight people were trapped under an advertisement board that fell near the Katraj bypass due to heavy rainfall.

A team of police officials initiated rescue operations along with locals.

According to officials, three to four people were seriously injured and admitted to a private hospital.

ALSO READ | Mumbai police busts sex racket in Goregaon; two models rescued, one female casting director arrested

ALSO READ | Navi Mumbai: Man drags traffic cop on car bonnet for 19-kms in Vashi, arrested | WATCH