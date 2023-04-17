Monday, April 17, 2023
     
Maharashtra: 4 dead, 2 injured after iron shed collapses in Pune; rescue operations underway

Maharashtra: A team of police officials initiated rescue operations along with locals.

Namrata Dubey New Delhi Updated on: April 17, 2023 22:20 IST
Maharashtra: At least 4 people were killed and 2 others were injured after an iron shed collapsed in the Ravet Kiwle area in Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad city on Monday. 

According to preliminary information, seven to eight people were trapped under an advertisement board that fell near the Katraj bypass due to heavy rainfall. 

A team of police officials initiated rescue operations along with locals. 

According to officials, three to four people were seriously injured and admitted to a private hospital. 

