Maharashtra: 45 people stranded due to floods in Yavatmal; IAF choppers called in | WATCH

Maharashtra: Incessant rain in the state has triggered severe flooding in several parts and the Yavatmal district is one of them. Here, as many as 45 people are stranded in a village in the Mahagaon tehsil of the district and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) is engaged in rescue work. As of now, two helicopters of the Indian Air Force have reached the spot to take part in the rescue operation to shift stranded people to a safer place. Taking cognisance of the situation, Vinayak Kote, Dy SP, Yavatmal said that as of now 32 people have been rescued and shifted to a safe place. "Rescue operation was going on since morning. 32 people have been rescued for now from the Anand Nagar area. All of them have been shifted to the safe area," he said.

Taking to Twitter, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that 45 people were stranded in Anandnagar Tanda village of Mahagaon tehsil. "About 45 people are trapped in Anandnagar Tanda in Mahagao taluk of Yavatmal district due to flood water. We are constantly in touch with the local administration and now within an hour 2 helicopters of the Indian Air Force will reach Nagpur and immediately leave for Mahagav to evacuate the trapped citizens. About 231 mm of rain has occurred here. My colleague Madanbhau Yerawar is also in touch. We are monitoring the situation," his tweet read.

Torrential showers in the district

Yvatmal has been receiving heavy rains since Friday morning. The torrential showers in the district have led to flooding in many areas and forced the evacuation of people.

The Mahagaon tehsil recorded 231 mm of rainfall from midnight till Saturday morning while the district recorded 117.5 mm of rainfall, said collector Amol Yedge. The Painganga river which flows through the district is in flood. Some roads in Yavatmal city were also flooded and people in the affected areas were moved to safer places, the collector said.

Over 140 people shifted to safer places

Around 140 people were shifted to safer places at Kasergaon village in Sangrampur tehsil of Buldhana district too. The Regional Meteorological Centre, Nagpur, forecast thunderstorms with lightning and heavy to heavy rainfall in isolated places in Yavatmal, Gadchiroli, Amravati, and Washim districts in Vidarbha on Saturday.

