'9 MLAs disqualified after taking oath, party will take legal action': Maharashtra NCP president Jayant Patil

NCP ciris: Maharashtra National Congress Party (NCP) president Jayant Patil on Sunday said his party will take legal action against the rebels. His statement comes hours after Ajit Pawr, NCP leader and nephew of party president Sharad pawar, triggered an outrage in Maharashtra politics after joining the NDA government in the state. He joined the Shinde government along with his supporting MLAs and became the Deputy CM. His supporting MLAs also took oath as ministers.

Patil said, '9 members of NCP took oath without informing the national and state president.

"It's illegal. They took this step by keeping Sharad Pawar in the dark. The State Disciplinary Committee of NCP has sent the disqualification petition to the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly through hard copy and mail on his move. This disqualification petition has been sent on e-mail and WhatsApp," he added.

Disqualification petition moved

NCP moved a disqualification petition against Ajit Pawar and eight others who took oath as ministers in the Eknath Shinde-led state government. Addressing a press conference late Sunday, Patil said the disqualification petition has been sent to Speaker Rahul Narvekar.

The party founded by Sharad Pawar in 1999 suffered a vertical split during the day after his nephew Ajit Pawar broke ranks and joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government as deputy chief minister.

Eight other NCP MLAs, including staunch Sharad Pawar loyalists like Chhagan Bhujbal and Dilip Walse Patil, were made ministers.

Patil said these MLAs of the NCP "cannot be called traitors as their betrayal has not yet been proved". "Many are in touch with us", he said.

Patil said, 'We have requested to take an early decision on the disqualification petition we have filed. We have also informed the Election Commission. Sharad Pawar has support of workers and office bearers in the state and the country. NCP will take steps for legal action. 9 MLAs became ineligible after taking oath."

