Maharashtra: Jayant Patil tests positive for Dengue, plans brief rest before resuming duties

Jayant Patil, the state president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Maharashtra, has tested positive for dengue. Patil took to Twitter to share this information, stating that he underwent a dengue test on the advice of doctors after experiencing fever since yesterday. The report confirmed that he has contracted dengue, prompting him to take a few days off for rest and recovery.

This revelation comes shortly after Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was diagnosed with dengue, leading to his hospitalisation. Patil expressed his gratitude to well-wishers and affirmed his intention to resume his daily and party responsibilities after a brief period of rest.