Maharashtra: History-sheeter caught with knife in sessions court premises in Nagpur

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) History-sheeter caught with knife in sessions court premises in Nagpur

Maharashtra: Police on Friday evening caught a notorious criminal who was carrying a knife and was allegedly attempting to enter the premises of the sessions court in Nagpur. According to the police, the 28-year-old man, Swapnil Jaswant Gajbhiye, is a history-sheeter, who was caught with a knife concealed in a bag by the policemen deployed in the court premises, the police said on Saturday.

Shortly after this, Gajbhiye was taken to a police station for further action, an official informed. The official further said that the accused is a history sheeter with multiple offenses in his name at different police stations.

Following the incident, a case also has been registered under provisions of the Arms Act at Sadar police station.

ALSO READ | Maharashtra: Woman falls into river while taking selfie in Dhule, rescue video goes viral

ALSO READ | Maharashtra: Man enters his Mercedes car into CM Eknath Shinde's convoy, arrested