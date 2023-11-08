Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, down with dengue, not to attend Diwali meet

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar with party leaders

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday said he was unwell and undergoing treatment for dengue. Citing his treatment, Pawar said on this Diwali, he would not be able to meet his supporters.

"For the past few days, I have been ill with dengue and am taking treatment and forced rest as advised by the doctor. Although weakness and fatigue are felt due to the disease, the health is gradually improving. It may take a few more days to fully heal," Pawar said in a post on X.

He further added the doctors have advised him not to go to crowded places and to use masks.

"Being forced to stay away from everyone because of illness is painful. Every year on Diwali I meet all of us. On the occasion of Diwali Padwa Snehamilana, meetings and greetings are exchanged. This year we will not be able to meet for the next few days as per the doctor's advice. But my best wishes are always with you. Happy Diwali to all of us, our families, relatives and friends," he added.

May this Diwali bring the light of happiness, the prosperity of wealth, and good health in all of our lives, he extended his wishes to his wellwishers.

Usually, on Diwali, the entire Pawar family members come together to receive people's greetings at NCP chief Sharad Pawar's funeral home in Baramati. Sharad Pawar and other family members also stand on the stage to receive people's Diwali wishes. However, this year, the family scenario is different as Ajit Pawar is no longer with senior Pawar and split from the party to join the NDA government. This will be the first Diwali of the Pawar family after forming a separate faction and joining the government.

